Western officials believe leaked documents have not changed situation on contact line in Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 18:17

The leak of classified US intelligence documents over the past few weeks has had no visible impact on the course of combat actions in Ukraine.

Source: CNN, citing anonymous sources at the briefing of Western officials, reported by European Pravda

Details: The officials have noted that they had not seen any changes on the battlefield in Ukraine since the leak.

At the same time, they have refused to comment on the content of the classified documents that were posted online.

Background: US National Guard soldier Jack Teixeira, the suspect arrested in connection with a massive US classified documents leak, was charged last week with unauthorised retention and transmission of national defence information, as well as unauthorised removal of classified information and defence materials.

In recent weeks, a huge number of US intelligence documents have been posted on social media. The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation. The Pentagon said it would receive conclusions on the recent leak within 45 days.

Advertisement: