Germany announces delivery of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 20:29
Last week, Germany handed over a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system with a load of missiles for it to Ukraine.

Source: the website of the German government; European Pravda

Details: Besides the air defence system and anti-air missiles, the German side provided 16 Zetros trucks and two border patrol cars.

Reminder: Germany promised to transfer one Patriot air defence system battery to Ukraine. One such battery includes from four to eight launchers loaded with four missiles each.

As is known, the USA was the first to announce the transfer of a Patriot system to Ukraine in December 2022 as part of the next military aid package. In addition, the Netherlands will also supply two Patriot air defence systems and some missiles to Ukraine.

At the end of March, the Ukrainian military completed training on the Patriot air defence system in the USA , which was earlier than expected.

