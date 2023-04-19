Ukraine to ask for urgent air defence assistance at Ramstein on 21 April

Ukraine will plead for urgent shipments of surface-to-air missiles at this week’s Ramstein-format meeting, fearing that an acute shortage could allow Russia to launch widespread bombing attacks.

Source: Financial Times citing three officials who have been informed of the meeting’s preparations, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kyiv will press allies to bolster their dwindling stocks at the so-called Ramstein military coordination group on Friday, according to three officials briefed on the preparations.

Without adequate air defences, Western capitals fear a long-planned counter-offensive against occupying Russian troops could falter, the FT notes.

Kyiv is desperate for more missiles capable of shooting down fighter jets having used large quantities to counter barrages of Moscow’s drones and missiles.

"Short-range air defence has been a topic that has been raised increasingly by the Ukrainians," said one European official. "If they use them all up, it opens the space up for air forces."

"If Russia can get in with dumb bombers, Ukraine will be in trouble," they added, referring to unguided munitions dropped from planes.

Previous meetings have focused on Ukrainian demands for western battle tanks, fighter jets and – most recently – artillery ammunition, but the officials said that air defence is the most pressing.

"[Air defence supplies] is a problem which is constantly raised by Ukraine," said a second European official, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue. "The delivery of [MiG] fighters is aimed at preparing it for air fighting . . . against Russian sorties."

Substantial aerial cover is a critical element of any successful ground offensive, military experts say, given the danger that Russia’s jets and bombers pose to any massed Ukrainian forces attempting to punch through the front line.

Background: Last week, Germany handed over a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system with a load of missiles for it to Ukraine.

The United States was the first to announce the supply of the Patriot system to Ukraine in December 2022 as part of the next military aid package. In addition, the Netherlands will also supply Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems and a number of missiles.

