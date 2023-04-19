Hackers identify over 150 military servicemen of Russian assault air regiment

Activists and hackers have managed to identify over 150 servicemen from one of the military units of the 960th Assault Air Regiment of Russia.

Source: InformNapalm, a volunteer project aimed at spreading information regarding the Russian terrorist aggression against Ukraine

Details: Ukrainian hackers have analysed the work email of Svyatoslav Filatov, Head of the medical service of the military unit No. 75387 of the 960th Assault Air Regiment of Russia. Earlier, they hacked into the email of Sergei Atroshchenko, commander of the same military unit.

Lieutenant Filatov had an email address under the name bondjamesbond007@bk.ru ("Bond, James Bond") and used it to send various medical certificates with data on the personnel of military unit No. 75387.

More than 150 servicemen (and several civilian employees) of the 960th Assault Air Regiment of Russia have been identified. A total of 74 of these are officers.

In particular, the medical certificates of each of the invaders were examined.

Thus, a table was compiled with a list of the personnel of military unit No. 75387.

InformNapalm has published a table of data on 74 officers of the 960th Assault Air Regiment.

