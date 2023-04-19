All Sections
Propagandists claim not only murdered propagandist Tatarsky received suspicious statuette

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 19 April 2023, 11:36
A Russian propaganda outlet has reported that several Russian "military experts" have received parcels with busts similar to the statuette from the Vladlen Tatarsky case.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti citing expert Konstantin Sivkov

Quote from Sivkov: "I received a message from SDEK [a delivery company – ed.] that I had received a parcel and the courier was to deliver it. I transferred the delivery from the courier to the SDEK office and wrote a statement to the police. The parcel was opened by the police and bomb disposal experts. [...] The bust was gilded in the same way as the statuette that Vladlen Tatarsky received."

Details: It has turned out that the expert had been sent a gilded bust of Marshal Georgy Zhukov as a gift. Apparently, the parcel was sent by a man from Ulyanovsk.

According to Sivkov, similar parcels were sent to Russian "philosophers, military journalists and military experts". 

The police are currently checking the gifts.

Sivkov believes that it is the Security Service of Ukraine that is conducting an "intimidation campaign".

On 13 April, the Telegram channel Shot posted an "exclusive photo" of the statuette with an improvised explosive device inside which Darya Trepova gave to propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky and which killed the so-called "military correspondent".

 

Propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) was killed on 2 April in a cafe in Saint Petersburg when a device embedded in a statuette presented to him exploded.

Background: 

  • On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing "war correspondent" (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.
  • Russian secret forces have supposedly detained Darya Trepova, a resident of St Petersburg, who allegedly gave Tatarsky a bust depicting his face which exploded during an incident at a cafe. She has been remanded in custody, pending trial.
  • Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have suggested that forces inside Russia may have been involved in Tatarsky’s murder, and it could have been a "warning" meant for Prigozhin.
  • Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee accused the Ukrainian secret services and supporters of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation of murdering collaborator and propagandist Maxim Fomin, who called himself a "war correspondent" and went by the name Vladlen Tatarsky.

