Medvedev threatens Russia will arm North Korea if South Korea supplies arms to Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 19 April 2023, 12:42
Dmitrii Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has begun threatening that the aggressor country would supply Russian weapons to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) if South Korea provided weapons to Ukraine.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Details: Medvedev was outraged that South Korea seemed to assure that it would not supply weapons to Ukraine, and now has changed its mind.

"I wonder what the inhabitants of this country will say when they see the latest samples of Russian weapons from their closest neighbours, our partners from the DPRK?" Medvedev threatened.

Earlier: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if Ukraine suffers another large-scale civilian attack.

Yoon Sook Yeol made the announcement ahead of his official visit to the United States next week. It was the first time Seoul had expressed willingness to provide weapons to Ukraine, more than a year after it had ruled out providing lethal aid.

