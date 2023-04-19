All Sections
South Korea announces possibility of military aid for Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 07:07
South Korea announces possibility of military aid for Ukraine

South Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if Ukraine suffers another large-scale civilian attack.

Source: Reuters, citing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol 

Quote from Yoon Suk Yeol: "If there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any large-scale attack on civilians, massacre or serious violation of the laws of war, it might be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support."

Details: Yoon Suk Yeol made the announcement ahead of his visit to the US next week.

Reuters noted that this was Seoul’s first declaration of the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine. The announcement came over a year after South Korea ruled out the possibility of lethal aid.

South Korea is the US’s key ally, and a large artillery ammunition manufacturer. It has so far tended to avoid a confrontation with Russia because of the number of Russian firms operating in the country, and Moscow’s influence over North Korea, despite the growing pressure from the Western countries to supply weapons to Ukraine.

"I believe there won't be limitations to the extent of the support to defend and restore a country that's been illegally invaded both under international and domestic law," Yoon said. "However, considering our relationship with the parties engaged in the war and developments in the battlefield, we will take the most appropriate measures."

Advertisement: