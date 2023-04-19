Russians impose travel restrictions on collaborators in Skadovsk – General Staff

The Russian occupiers have started to impose travel restrictions on collaborators in the city of Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "As of 18 April, in the city of Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, Russian occupiers began to force all collaborators and those who cooperate with them to sign undertakings prohibiting them from travelling outside the district."

Details: The General Staff says that in this way, the Russians are continuing to use the civilian population of the temporarily occupied territories as a human shield.

Background: Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupiers were compiling lists of civilians for "evacuation" from the Skadovsk district of Kherson Oblast to the territory of Crimea and Russia.

