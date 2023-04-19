All Sections
US to announce new military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 19:45

The United States has prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will be announced on Wednesday evening.

Source: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at a briefing on Wednesday, reported by European Pravda

Details: "Later today, the Biden-Harris administration will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine as part of our ongoing efforts to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's brutal invasion," she said.

The Press Secretary said the package will include additional ammunition for HIMARS multiple-launch missile systems and armour-piercing systems, as well as artillery shells.

Jean-Pierre noted that the package will be allocated under the Presidential Arms Reduction Initiative, which allows the US leader to transfer weapons from US stockpiles in emergency situations.

The last military aid package totalling US$2.6 billion was announced by the United States in early April.

In total, the United States has announced military aid to Ukraine worth about US$33 billion since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Advertisement: