German government emphasises need to restore Ukraine in view of its accession to EU

Jochen Flasbarth, German Federal Government's Commissioner for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, says that in its efforts to restore Ukraine's destroyed infrastructure, Berlin will proceed from the premise that this infrastructure will eventually become a common European infrastructure.

Source: Jochen Flasbarth at a meeting with journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday, 19 April, reports European Pravda

Details: Jochen Flasbarth, who is also the German State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development, said that in Kyiv he met not only with the Ukrainian authorities but also with other donor countries. In particular, he held talks at the Ministry of Finance with the French special envoy for reconstruction. "We also discussed the priorities set by Ukraine with our partners in the donor community," he explained.

Without going into details about specific projects, the German representative emphasised that Ukraine is moving closer to a united Europe. Therefore, he said, one of the priorities is Ukrainian infrastructure.

"First of all, we are providing assistance to ensure the operation of the energy infrastructure, which has suffered significantly in Ukraine. We are not only repairing and restoring damaged infrastructure elements, but we are also working on the further development of the Ukrainian infrastructure, because Ukraine will soon become part of a united Europe [European Union – ed.], and this infrastructure will also be integrated into the European infrastructure," he explained.

Earlier, Flasbarth announced that Germany would provide an additional €111 million for Ukraine's restoration.

Germany has also stepped up its security assistance, with Chancellor Scholz criticising Switzerland for vetoing the supply of ammunition.

