Kremlin reacts to media investigation into suspicious activities of Russian vessels

European PravdaWednesday, 19 April 2023, 20:26

The Kremlin has denied the allegations in several media investigations about the suspicious activities of Russian vessels in the Baltic and North Seas.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Press Secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov, reports European Pravda

Details: Peskov commented that the journalists were allegedly mistaken in their conclusions.

"Again, they prefer to blame Russia for everything without any reason. It would be better if they paid more attention to the terrorist attack on Nord Stream and the need for a transparent, urgent and broad international investigation into these unprecedented attacks," Putin's spokesman said.

Background:

  • Public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland have concluded a joint investigation that Russian warships and civilian "ghost ships" in the Baltic and North Seas are collecting data for sabotage against wind farms, gas pipelines and communication cables.
  • On 16 March, NATO and the EU held the first meeting to establish a new Task Force on Resilience of Critical Infrastructure in the face of the Russian threat.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

