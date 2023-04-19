All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany rejects the idea of "patronage over oblasts" in rebuilding Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 19 April 2023, 20:35

Berlin does not consider the concept of donor states concentrating on reconstructing certain oblasts during the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine to be effective.

Source: Jochen Flasbarth, German Federal Government's Commissioner for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, at a meeting with journalists in Kyiv, as European Pravda correspondent reports 

Details: Flasbarth explained that the German government has given up focusing on helping only certain areas.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have decided not to focus on aid or partnership relations with certain regions or to pay special attention to certain sectors or branches of the economy," he said, answering the question of European Pravda.

It means Berlin has rejected the concept previously promoted by the Ukrainian authorities and with which the partners generally agreed. For example, Presidents Zelenskyy and Steinmeier declared they had agreed on Germany's patronage of Chernihiv Oblast last fall.

Jochen Flasbart stressed that Germany, on the other hand, considers it more effective to respond flexibly to Ukraine's requests.

"First of all, we proceed from the fact that it is necessary to very clearly coordinate our efforts with Ukraine in order to set the right priorities and determine which projects and which programmes will be implemented," he said, emphasising the priority of joint work by donor states and cooperation with the World Bank and the IMF.

Earlier, special representative Flasbart stated in Kyiv about the connection between Ukraine's reconstruction and its accession to the EU.

He also announced that Germany would provide an additional 111 million euros to reconstruct Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: