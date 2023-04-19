Germany rejects the idea of "patronage over oblasts" in rebuilding Ukraine

Berlin does not consider the concept of donor states concentrating on reconstructing certain oblasts during the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine to be effective.

Source: Jochen Flasbarth, German Federal Government's Commissioner for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, at a meeting with journalists in Kyiv, as European Pravda correspondent reports

Details: Flasbarth explained that the German government has given up focusing on helping only certain areas.

Quote: "We have decided not to focus on aid or partnership relations with certain regions or to pay special attention to certain sectors or branches of the economy," he said, answering the question of European Pravda.

It means Berlin has rejected the concept previously promoted by the Ukrainian authorities and with which the partners generally agreed. For example, Presidents Zelenskyy and Steinmeier declared they had agreed on Germany's patronage of Chernihiv Oblast last fall.

Jochen Flasbart stressed that Germany, on the other hand, considers it more effective to respond flexibly to Ukraine's requests.

"First of all, we proceed from the fact that it is necessary to very clearly coordinate our efforts with Ukraine in order to set the right priorities and determine which projects and which programmes will be implemented," he said, emphasising the priority of joint work by donor states and cooperation with the World Bank and the IMF.

Earlier, special representative Flasbart stated in Kyiv about the connection between Ukraine's reconstruction and its accession to the EU.

He also announced that Germany would provide an additional 111 million euros to reconstruct Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!