Explosion heard in Dnipro: air defence is operating

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 21:22
Explosion heard in Dnipro: air defence is operating

The air defence system was activated in the city of Dnipro during the air-raid siren on the evening of 19 April.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, on Telegram; Suspilne

Details: At 21:12, Suspilne reported that the sound of an explosion was heard in the city. At 21:16, Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, confirmed the operation of the air defence forces in Dnipro.

An air-raid siren was issued in the oblast at 19:46.

