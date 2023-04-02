Russians strike Sumy Oblast with mortars, automatic grenade launchers and self-propelled guns

During the past day, the Russians have shelled hromadas in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The occupiers fired on the Esman hromada seven times from self-propelled guns.

The Bilopillia hromada was shelled 29 times from the territory of the Russian Federation using mortars. 10 strikes from automatic grenade launchers were also recorded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!