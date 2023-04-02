Russians strike Sumy Oblast with mortars, automatic grenade launchers and self-propelled guns
Sunday, 2 April 2023, 00:14
During the past day, the Russians have shelled hromadas in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: The occupiers fired on the Esman hromada seven times from self-propelled guns.
The Bilopillia hromada was shelled 29 times from the territory of the Russian Federation using mortars. 10 strikes from automatic grenade launchers were also recorded.
