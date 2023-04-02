All Sections
"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 April 2023, 13:41
Igor Girkin (Strelkov), FSB [Federal Security Service of Russia] saboteur and ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk, Pavlo Hubarev, a local Donetsk collaborator, propagandist Maxim Kalashnikov and others have announced the creation of the so-called "club of angry patriots" and posted their manifesto.

Source: Girkin's "manifesto" on YouTube

Quote from Girkin: "We are creating a 'club of angry patriots'...

Unfortunately, the situation on the contact line, which the media glosses over in every possible way, has an extremely negative impact on the situation throughout the country.

I'm not afraid to say that we are heading towards military defeat...

We entered a long, protracted war for which our economy was completely unprepared. Our army and political system were not ready for it either."

For reference: At the very beginning of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, on 21 February 2014, Girkin (who uses the pseudonym Strelkov) arrived in Crimea with a group of armed militants and, by his own admission, they forced local deputies at gunpoint into the hall to vote for a "referendum" on secession from Ukraine.

After the sham "referendum", he left Crimea, but on the night of 12 April, leading a group of over 50 armed militants, he participated in seizing administrative buildings in the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, and on behalf of the "Donbas militia" declared the creation of the "Donetsk People's Republic".

In the spring of 2014, the so-called "people's militia of Donbas" stormed the Donetsk Oblast administration, put a Russian flag on the roof and demanded a referendum on independence.

Donetsk separatist Hubarev was appointed "people's governor".

Kalashnikov is a Russian propagandist and military correspondent.

