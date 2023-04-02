Russians conduct "mop-up" in Mariupol after blowing up collaborationist
Sunday, 2 April 2023, 15:39
Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that the Russian occupiers are conducting a "mop-up" in the occupied city.
Source: Andriushchenko on Facebook
Quote: "There are two cars with Russian military personnel at each crossroads.
Every 200 metres along the street, there is a patrol of 8 occupiers (a mix of the military and the police).
A large number of car patrols from Donetsk.
Total documents and phones’ verification. Random check of apartments with searches".
Details: According to Andriushchenko, such inspections from block to block continued almost every day throughout the week.
Background:
- A car belonging to Mikhail Moskvin, head of the occupiers' city police department, was blown up in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol on the morning of 27 March.
- Russian propagandist media reported that the accomplice of the invaders is alive. He allegedly suffered a mild contusion. The man was a few metres away from the car when it exploded.
