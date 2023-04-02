Russians conduct "mop-up" in Mariupol after blowing up collaborationist

Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that the Russian occupiers are conducting a "mop-up" in the occupied city.

Source: Andriushchenko on Facebook

Quote: "There are two cars with Russian military personnel at each crossroads.

Every 200 metres along the street, there is a patrol of 8 occupiers (a mix of the military and the police).

A large number of car patrols from Donetsk.

Total documents and phones’ verification. Random check of apartments with searches".

Details: According to Andriushchenko, such inspections from block to block continued almost every day throughout the week.

Background:

A car belonging to Mikhail Moskvin, head of the occupiers' city police department, was blown up in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol on the morning of 27 March.

Russian propagandist media reported that the accomplice of the invaders is alive. He allegedly suffered a mild contusion. The man was a few metres away from the car when it exploded.

