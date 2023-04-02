Ukraine's Defence Ministry says Armed Forces consider military expediency when making decision about Bakhmut

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has called for trust in military personnel defending Bakhmut and stressed that the city’s defenders are taking military expediency into consideration when making decisions about their actions.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "The situation in Bakhmut remains very difficult. The enemy is making attempts to deploy not only Wagner Group fighters, but also professional air assault units. The enemy is not deterred by exorbitant personnel losses. Their decision-making is guided by emotions.

Our defenders have to halt the enemy’s advance in these circumstances.

But our every military decision and our every step is carefully considered. The command of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group is working in the combat zone and is fully aware of the circumstances on the ground.

They are responding to the current situation with great competence, and by taking into consideration all circumstances, goals, and the principle of military expediency. We trust our military."

