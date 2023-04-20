All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force down 10 Russian Shahed drones on south-eastern front

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 April 2023, 00:08
Ukraine's Air Force down 10 Russian Shahed drones on south-eastern front

The Ukrainian Air Force has downed around 10 Russian Shahed-136/131 drones on the south-eastern front. 

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote:"… the Air Force is continuing intensive combat actions against Shahed-136/131 UAVs on the south-eastern front in the area of responsibility of Air Command Skhid (East)."

Advertisement:

About 10 Shahed drones have been shot down.

Update: Ukraine's Air Force reported that anti-aircraft missile forces from the Skhid (East) Air Command shot down and destroyed 10 out of 11 Shahed-136/131 drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: