Ukraine's Air Force down 10 Russian Shahed drones on south-eastern front
Thursday, 20 April 2023, 00:08
The Ukrainian Air Force has downed around 10 Russian Shahed-136/131 drones on the south-eastern front.
Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote:"… the Air Force is continuing intensive combat actions against Shahed-136/131 UAVs on the south-eastern front in the area of responsibility of Air Command Skhid (East)."
About 10 Shahed drones have been shot down.
Update: Ukraine's Air Force reported that anti-aircraft missile forces from the Skhid (East) Air Command shot down and destroyed 10 out of 11 Shahed-136/131 drones.
