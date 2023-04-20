Ukraine's Air Force down 10 Russian Shahed drones on south-eastern front

The Ukrainian Air Force has downed around 10 Russian Shahed-136/131 drones on the south-eastern front.

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote:"… the Air Force is continuing intensive combat actions against Shahed-136/131 UAVs on the south-eastern front in the area of responsibility of Air Command Skhid (East)."

About 10 Shahed drones have been shot down.

Update: Ukraine's Air Force reported that anti-aircraft missile forces from the Skhid (East) Air Command shot down and destroyed 10 out of 11 Shahed-136/131 drones.

