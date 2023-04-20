Austria to join mine clearance efforts in Ukraine

Austria will support humanitarian mine clearance efforts in Ukraine, as part of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Support Programme for Ukraine.

Source: Alexander Schallenberg, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, in an interview with Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We have quickly responded to the Ukrainian government’s request for help with humanitarian mine clearance.

Austria is already contributing to humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine as part of the OSCE's Support Programme for Ukraine."

Details: The Austrian Foreign Minister also said that Austria was considering other avenues for helping Ukraine’s mine clearance efforts.

He explained that Austrian support is mainly focused on construction and restoring medical infrastructure.

To this end, Schallenberg said, in autumn 2022 Austria had signed a framework agreement pledging €600 million to build or modernise three health centres in Ukraine.

