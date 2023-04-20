All Sections
Kyiv was and remains Russia's target – Mayor

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 03:38
Kyiv was and remains Russia's target – Mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko believes that Russia remains focused on the idea of capturing Ukraine's capital.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko in a Voice of America interview

Quote: "Kyiv was and remains the aggressor's target. Kyiv is the heart. Kyiv is the capital.

That is why we are doing everything to anticipate different scenarios, even the worst scenario. So that if someone is capable of and, moreover, decides they want to – and whether someone will want to [attack Kyiv again] is a big question – but if someone wants to attack Kyiv again, we will punch them in the teeth, if I can put it that way."

Details: Kyiv Mayor also said that the city’s defence is currently "way better than a month ago, than six months ago, and definitely [better] than a year ago".

He added that "a more detailed defence plan has been devised to protect Kyiv from aggression".

"We currently have a control system, a network of checkpoints, modern weapons, and our Armed Forces are a lot stronger now than they were a year ago," Klitschko said.

Advertisement: