Russians fire at Sumy Oblast, dropping five mortar bombs

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 04:17
Over the past day, Russian forces attacked five border hromadas in Sumy Oblast [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda and Khotin hromadas came under Russian fire. A total of 52 strikes from mortars, artillery and grenade launchers were detected.

The Russians fired at the Yunakivka hromada with artillery, there were seven strikes from self-propelled artillery systems.

The occupiers attacked Bilopillia hromada with grenade launchers, there were 20 strikes. There were also attacks with mortars (12 strikes) and artillery (1 strike).

The Khotin hromada came under mortar attack – there were two strikes. 

The outskirts of one of the villages in Shalyhyne hromada came under a mortar attack – there were five strikes.

The Russians dropped five mortar bombs on the territory of Nova Sloboda hromada.

