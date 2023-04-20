Zelenskyy to address Mexico's Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Congress of the Union [the General Congress of the United Mexican States, the legislature of the federal government of Mexico - ed.] on Thursday via a video call.

Source: Reuters, citing sources

Details: Reuters reported that the address will take place around noon on Thursday, 20 April.

Sources "close to the matter" told Reuters that Zelenskyy’s address to the lower house of Congress "came at the invitation of a congressional friendship group between Mexico and Ukraine".

Reuters reported that there are similar groups in the Mexican Congress for other countries, including Russia.

According to Reuters, the Mexican government wants to maintain neutrality with regard to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Some of Ukraine's supporters are criticising Mexico’s leftist president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for casting doubt over the appropriateness of supplying European weapons to Kyiv.

On the other hand, Mexico voted with the US and other Western countries on a series of key UN resolutions.

