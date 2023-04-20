All Sections
Russia to transfer 400 conscripts to defence positions in Crimea

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 07:12
Russia to transfer 400 conscripts to defence positions in Crimea

Russia intends to transfer 400 conscripts to defence positions in Volodymyrivka, in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Around 400 Russian occupation forces conscripts based at the Dolyna Skifiv (Scythian Valley – ed.) recreation centre in Iziumivka, on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, are expected to be transferred to defence positions in the vicinity of the settlement of Volodymyrivka, also in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea."

