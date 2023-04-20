Russian forces fire almost 300 projectiles on Kherson Oblast, wounding 6 people

Russian forces fired a total of 298 projectiles on Kherson Oblast over the course of the past day, wounding six people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration noted that Russian forces bombarded Kherson Oblast 60 times, firing a total of 298 projectiles from heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft.

Russian soldiers fired on the city of Kherson 5 times.

Prokudin reported that the Russian military targeted residential blocks in the oblast’s settlements, including a critical infrastructure facility building and premises belonging to a car business in Kherson, as well as an outpatient clinic in Beryslav hromada [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Six people were wounded in these attacks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!