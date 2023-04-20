All Sections
Russia's losses exceed 184,000 soldiers

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 07:55
Russia's losses exceed 184,000 soldiers

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders killed another 670 invaders and destroyed 2 tanks, 6 artillery systems and other occupiers' equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 20 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 184,420 (+670) military personnel
  • 3,667 (+2) tanks
  • 7,120 (+10) armoured fighting vehicles 
  • 2,825 (+6) artillery systems 
  • 539 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems 
  • 285 (+0) air defence systems 
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 293 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,386 (+10) operational-tactical level UAVs 
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles 
  • 18 (+0) ships and boats
  • 5,707 (+15) vehicles and tankers 
  • 332 (+2) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being confirmed.

