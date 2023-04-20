Russia's losses exceed 184,000 soldiers
Thursday, 20 April 2023, 07:55
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders killed another 670 invaders and destroyed 2 tanks, 6 artillery systems and other occupiers' equipment.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 20 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 184,420 (+670) military personnel
- 3,667 (+2) tanks
- 7,120 (+10) armoured fighting vehicles
- 2,825 (+6) artillery systems
- 539 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 285 (+0) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 293 (+0) helicopters
- 2,386 (+10) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 5,707 (+15) vehicles and tankers
- 332 (+2) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!