Russia's losses exceed 184,000 soldiers

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders killed another 670 invaders and destroyed 2 tanks, 6 artillery systems and other occupiers' equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 20 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 184,420 (+670) military personnel

3,667 (+2) tanks

7,120 (+10) armoured fighting vehicles

2,825 (+6) artillery systems

539 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

285 (+0) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

293 (+0) helicopters

2,386 (+10) operational-tactical level UAVs

911 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

5,707 (+15) vehicles and tankers

332 (+2) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being confirmed.

