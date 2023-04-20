European Commission to present details of new sanctions package against Russia to EU states

The European Commission will brief EU ambassadors on the content of a new package of sanctions against Russia this Friday.

Source: Politico citing four unnamed diplomats, reported by European Pravda

Details: Politico has stated that the European Commission and EU countries are preparing the next package of sanctions against Russia this week. Germany has already asked for nuclear energy to be included in the package.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that the next package of sanctions would focus on combating circumvention of sanctions and loopholes.

According to the four diplomats, the European Commission informed EU ambassadors on Wednesday that it would invite them to closed briefings on the planned content of the sanctions package this Friday.

At such briefings, the European Commission usually informs ambassadors in small groups about what to expect from its proposal. The ambassadors, in turn, can point out "red lines" from their governments.

Any sanctions require the consent of all EU countries.

Hungary has previously promised it will oppose any restrictions on Russian nuclear power.

Unofficial information suggests that Lithuania has proposed that its European partners introduce sanctions against Russia's nuclear power industry, with exceptions for Hungary.

