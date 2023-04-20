NATO summit needs concrete steps for Ukraine's membership – Estonian Foreign Minister

Margus Tsahkna, the new Estonian Foreign Minister, has stated the need to determine a clear path for Ukraine's membership at the NATO summit.

Source: Quote during an official visit to Lithuania, as reported by European Pravda, referring to Estonian public broadcasting outlet ERR.

"The Vilnius summit must give Ukraine clear messages and concrete steps for joining NATO, and hopefully Sweden has become a NATO member by the time of the summit," Tsahkna said during a meeting with his counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis.

He stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine: "We must ramp up sanctions against Russia, lower the oil price cap and continue isolating the aggressor to raise the cost of the war for them."

On the eve of the NATO summit, it was said that the Western allies would not refuse to support Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation, despite the Kremlin's threats to use nuclear weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine would not agree to alternative proposals that could replace NATO membership.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine would not be satisfied with any other decision of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, except for actual steps towards its membership in the Alliance.

Read also: Ukraine's NATO Membership needs no action plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!