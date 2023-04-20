All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Denmark and Netherlands to hand over 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 10:41

Denmark, together with the Netherlands, will provide Ukraine with 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

Source: Danish news agency DR.dk, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Announcement of the intention to supply the tanks to Ukraine, made by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

"This is a large donation from the Danish side as part of a joint project with the Netherlands; we are handing over 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This is a very significant contribution, which is in addition to the 100 used Leopard 1 vehicles we have already announced," Rasmussen said.

Poulsen added that the tanks are expected to be delivered in early 2024.

"These are not Danish tanks. This is cooperation in providing tanks that are not Danish, but which are procured in cooperation with the Netherlands. It's no secret that there was a broad desire to consider the possibility of supplying Leopard 2 tanks, which are even larger than Leopard 1. Now it is possible, and we are happy and proud about it," he explained.

Poulsen added that Denmark aims to deliver at least 80 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine by the end of 2023, "to help support the fight for freedom."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

This week, six Leopard 2 tanks, which Spain promised to give to Ukraine, arrived at the port of Santander in the country's north.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: