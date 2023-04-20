Denmark and Netherlands to hand over 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Denmark, together with the Netherlands, will provide Ukraine with 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

Source: Danish news agency DR.dk, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Announcement of the intention to supply the tanks to Ukraine, made by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

"This is a large donation from the Danish side as part of a joint project with the Netherlands; we are handing over 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This is a very significant contribution, which is in addition to the 100 used Leopard 1 vehicles we have already announced," Rasmussen said.

Poulsen added that the tanks are expected to be delivered in early 2024.

"These are not Danish tanks. This is cooperation in providing tanks that are not Danish, but which are procured in cooperation with the Netherlands. It's no secret that there was a broad desire to consider the possibility of supplying Leopard 2 tanks, which are even larger than Leopard 1. Now it is possible, and we are happy and proud about it," he explained.

Poulsen added that Denmark aims to deliver at least 80 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine by the end of 2023, "to help support the fight for freedom."

This week, six Leopard 2 tanks, which Spain promised to give to Ukraine, arrived at the port of Santander in the country's north.

