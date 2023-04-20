All Sections
Russians shift to strategic defence after failure of "winter offensive"

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 10:50
Russians shift to strategic defence after failure of winter offensive

The Russian occupiers, having failed the much-hyped "winter offensive", are moving to strategic defence in Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy may conduct tactical operations and try to implement them. However, in general, the Russians are moving to strategic defence. The much-hyped big winter offensive is long over. Regular tasks have failed.

The Russians currently have no reason to repeat the attempts we saw after 24 February last year. But this does not mean that the enemy is defeated or does not pose a threat to Ukraine. There is a large amount of manpower, mobilisation potential, and a significant amount of equipment (albeit outdated).

But the most combat-ready part of the Russian army has been destroyed in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin destroyed it by sending it to the meat grinder."

Details: In his opinion, the Russians may conduct separate operations in southern Ukraine. At the same time, Donetsk Oblast remains the "maniacal target" of the occupiers.

Yusov noted that the defence forces are preparing to liberate Ukrainian territory.

