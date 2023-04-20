All Sections
Drones crash in two of Russia's oblasts, one at airport

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 11:56
A drone equipped with a camera has crashed at the aircraft parking area at Pskov airport. A drone allegedly launched from Ukraine has exploded in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Rosgvardia [Russian National Guard]; Russian news outlet Baza

Details: Rosgvardia reports no explosives were found in the drone that crashed at Pskov airport. The Baza Telegram channel said that it was a quadcopter equipped with a camera. After reviewing the surveillance footage, it turned out the drone had been flying over the airport on the evening of 18 April.

Baza states that the drone crashed in the airport's aircraft parking area.

Staff from the engineering and technical service of the Krom riot police detachment arrived at the scene. The drone has been handed over to law enforcement agencies to identify the owner.

In addition, the Telegram channel reported on the morning of 20 April that a drone allegedly coming from Ukraine had exploded in Belgorod Oblast.

As Baza reported, an improvised UAV with an explosive device attached to it was launched from the Ukrainian village of Starytsia in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 19 April. Russian electronic warfare forces detected and grounded it during its flight.

The drone crashed two kilometres from the village of Murom, Belgorod Oblast, and exploded. No casualties were reported.

Background: On 19 April, a drone crash was reported in Tula Oblast in Russia. The UAV was found in a forest belt in the Shchyokinsky district. It was allegedly "flying towards a thermal power plant" but was shot down.

Advertisement: