All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drones crash in two of Russia's oblasts, one at airport

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 11:56
Drones crash in two of Russia's oblasts, one at airport

A drone equipped with a camera has crashed at the aircraft parking area at Pskov airport. A drone allegedly launched from Ukraine has exploded in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Rosgvardia [Russian National Guard]; Russian news outlet Baza

Details: Rosgvardia reports no explosives were found in the drone that crashed at Pskov airport. The Baza Telegram channel said that it was a quadcopter equipped with a camera. After reviewing the surveillance footage, it turned out the drone had been flying over the airport on the evening of 18 April.

Advertisement:

Baza states that the drone crashed in the airport's aircraft parking area.

Staff from the engineering and technical service of the Krom riot police detachment arrived at the scene. The drone has been handed over to law enforcement agencies to identify the owner.

In addition, the Telegram channel reported on the morning of 20 April that a drone allegedly coming from Ukraine had exploded in Belgorod Oblast.

As Baza reported, an improvised UAV with an explosive device attached to it was launched from the Ukrainian village of Starytsia in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 19 April. Russian electronic warfare forces detected and grounded it during its flight.

The drone crashed two kilometres from the village of Murom, Belgorod Oblast, and exploded. No casualties were reported.

Background: On 19 April, a drone crash was reported in Tula Oblast in Russia. The UAV was found in a forest belt in the Shchyokinsky district. It was allegedly "flying towards a thermal power plant" but was shot down.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: