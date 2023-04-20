All Sections
Russian occupiers teach Ukrainian children to "love Russia" in Spartan conditions – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 April 2023, 13:53
TEENAGERS WEARING T-SHIRTS WITH THE INSCRIPTION "RUSSIA". ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM YANDEX.RU

Russian invaders have been sending children from the temporarily occupied territories to camps in Crimea, where they are instilling them with Russian ideology, according to Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "The invaders are intensifying the forced cultivation of aggressive Russian ideology in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Particular attention is paid to young people.

In particular, a major propaganda campaign has been launched to voluntarily send schoolchildren from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to specially equipped camps in the temporarily occupied Crimea."

Details: Maliar states these camps provide for children to live in "spartan conditions and conduct intensive activities of the so-called 'military-patriotic education' with them under the guidance of military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation".

The Russians threaten parents who refuse to send their children to such camps with the fact that soon all schoolchildren will be sent to Crimea under duress, as Maliar said.

