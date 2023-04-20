All Sections
Ukrainian air-defence systems require ammunition replenishment: 1,500 Russian aerial targets were destroyed in last five months

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 April 2023, 14:14
Ukrainian air-defence systems require ammunition replenishment: 1,500 Russian aerial targets were destroyed in last five months
Yurii Ihnat. Photo: Ukrinform

Ukraine needs a more significant supply of both air-defence systems and of ammunition for them, as a lot of them have been actively used to deflect Russian large-scale missile attacks in winter and spring. 

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 news broadcast

Quote: "We expect a growth in supply of not only air-defence systems themselves, but ammunition for them from our partners. Because the consumption [of ammunition – ed.] is pretty significant. In spring and winter, the enemy attacked our infrastructure. If we take the Iranian kamikaze drones and missiles alone, 750 of them were destroyed by our air-defence [Russia has launched 850 cruise missiles in total over that period of time – ed.]. This is 1,500 [Russian – ed.] aerial targets. Throughout the war, 600 more units of flying machinery [jets, helicopters] and at least 1,500 more UAVs were destroyed by defence forces. 

In the result we have significant consumption of ammunition and therefore need significant replenishment. We hope that the forthcoming Ramstein meeting will bring good results."

Financial Times informed that according to their data, Ukraine will plead for urgent shipments of surface-to-air missiles, which are in acute shortage, at the Ramstein-format meeting.

