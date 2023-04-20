All Sections
NATO to discuss Ukraine's membership at summit in Vilnius – Stoltenberg

European PravdaThursday, 20 April 2023, 15:14

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stated that the NATO member states plan to discuss the membership of Ukraine and its security guarantees at the summit in Vilnius in July.

Source: Stoltenberg during the press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

"President Zelenskyy raised the question of membership and security guarantees [for Ukraine – ed.]. This will be an important element on the agenda of this meeting, and NATO is getting ready for this. Ukraine chooses its future in the Euroatlantic family. The future of Ukraine is in NATO, and the members of the Alliance agree with that," Stoltenberg remarked.

He added that the NATO member states are working to facilitate the support of Ukraine, specifically in the military domain. These issues will be discussed at tomorrow’s Ramstein meeting and at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

"Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO. Our support will make it possible with time," Stoltenberg stressed.

On 20 April, Stoltenberg arrived in Ukraine with an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Earlier, Stoltenberg stated that the Western allies of Ukraine will not give up the support of Ukraine in the war against Russia despite nuclear threats from the Kremlin.

Before that, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not accept alternative offers which could replace NATO membership.

Read also: Ukraine's NATO Membership Needs no Action Plan, We Have to Leave 2008 Mistakes Behind

