Shahed drone lands without exploding: border guards post video showing inside parts of UAV

The border guards showed in detail the contents of the Iranian-made kamikaze drone, which Russia launched at Ukraine, and the border guards shot down over Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: Recently, the Russians once again tried to attack the Ukrainian sky with deadly drones.

Border guards in Chernihiv Oblast stopped the violator of the airspace right at the border, using small arms and other available means of destruction against the drone.

The Russian drone did not detonate and fell into the forest lane.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine showed its "stuffing" and once again called on Ukrainians to observe the security regime in the event of an air-raid warning.

Quote from a border guard with the alias Hans: "Such UAVs carry tens of kilograms of explosives. A deadly drone could hit anywhere and cause death, maiming and destruction. So, we urge everyone to take shelter during air-raid warnings, and we will do our best to protect you!"

