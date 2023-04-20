All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia may discard Pyotr Velikii battlecruiser as there is no money for repairs

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 17:04
Russia may discard Pyotr Velikii battlecruiser as there is no money for repairs
the heavy nuclear ship Admiral Nakhimov. Photo: Kommersant

The Pyotr Velikii (Peter the Great), a heavy nuclear missile carrier and the flagship of the Northern Fleet of Russia, could be withdrawn from the Russian Navy due to the "high cost of modernisation".

Source: Russian news agency TASS, citing a source in the navy

Details: TASS’s navy source stated that this issue is being worked on at the moment. The withdrawal of the battlecruiser may be connected with the experience of repairing and modernising the heavy nuclear ship Admiral Nakhimov, which showed that this is "very costly".

TASS reported that some of the crew of the Pyotr Velikii have been transferred to the Admiral Nakhimov, which is being upgraded.

However, a source of RIA Novosti has denied that the flagship is being withdrawn from Russia’s Naval Forces.

Note: The Pyotr Velikii is the only active combat surface nuclear carrier in the Russian Navy. It is designed to strike large surface targets and to facilitate air defence and anti-ship defence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: