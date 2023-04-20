Russia may discard Pyotr Velikii battlecruiser as there is no money for repairs

The Pyotr Velikii (Peter the Great), a heavy nuclear missile carrier and the flagship of the Northern Fleet of Russia, could be withdrawn from the Russian Navy due to the "high cost of modernisation".

Source: Russian news agency TASS, citing a source in the navy

Details: TASS’s navy source stated that this issue is being worked on at the moment. The withdrawal of the battlecruiser may be connected with the experience of repairing and modernising the heavy nuclear ship Admiral Nakhimov, which showed that this is "very costly".

TASS reported that some of the crew of the Pyotr Velikii have been transferred to the Admiral Nakhimov, which is being upgraded.

However, a source of RIA Novosti has denied that the flagship is being withdrawn from Russia’s Naval Forces.

Note: The Pyotr Velikii is the only active combat surface nuclear carrier in the Russian Navy. It is designed to strike large surface targets and to facilitate air defence and anti-ship defence.

