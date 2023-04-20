All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine joins the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

European PravdaThursday, 20 April 2023, 18:44
Ukraine joins the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Ukraine has officially joined the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union, becoming its 36th member.

Source: Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management and Matti Maasikas, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine, as European Pravda reported

Details: The EU ambassador said that the memorandum on Ukraine's accession to the mechanism was signed by Janez Lenarčič on behalf of the EU and by Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on behalf of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Lenarčič: "I congratulate Ukraine on its accession to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism! The EU civil protection now forms a team of 36 countries, working towards one common goal – to help people in need wherever they are. Because we are stronger together," the European Commissioner said.

Quote from Maasikas: "The Mechanism has provided thousands of tons of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since 2022, now Ukraine will have a seat at the table as well," Matti Maasikas said.

The Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union is called the world's largest system of coordinated international assistance in emergencies. It includes the countries of the European Union and nine close partners of the EU (Norway, Iceland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Türkiye, and Ukraine).

Background: Ukraine received the roadmap for joining the Mechanism in October 2022.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: