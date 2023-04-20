Ukraine joins the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Ukraine has officially joined the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union, becoming its 36th member.

Source: Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management and Matti Maasikas, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine, as European Pravda reported

Details: The EU ambassador said that the memorandum on Ukraine's accession to the mechanism was signed by Janez Lenarčič on behalf of the EU and by Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on behalf of Ukraine.

Quote from Lenarčič: "I congratulate Ukraine on its accession to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism! The EU civil protection now forms a team of 36 countries, working towards one common goal – to help people in need wherever they are. Because we are stronger together," the European Commissioner said.

Quote from Maasikas: "The Mechanism has provided thousands of tons of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since 2022, now Ukraine will have a seat at the table as well," Matti Maasikas said.

The Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union is called the world's largest system of coordinated international assistance in emergencies. It includes the countries of the European Union and nine close partners of the EU (Norway, Iceland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Türkiye, and Ukraine).

Background: Ukraine received the roadmap for joining the Mechanism in October 2022.

