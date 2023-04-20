About 20 Republicans called on Biden to end aid to Ukraine

A group of Republicans prepared a joint letter to US President Joe Biden, in which they call for an end to aid to Ukraine in the current format.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Among the Republicans who signed a letter are the notorious Trumpist and supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as Rand Paul, who slowed down the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

"As the war enters its second year, there is no end in sight and no clear strategy to bring this war to close. A proxy war with Russia in Ukraine is not in the interests of the United States and risks an escalation that could spiral out of control," the authors of the letter write.

In their opinion, the current strategy of the Biden administration (continued aid and sanctions) leads to "escalation and even greater violence" and increases the threat of direct confrontation with Russia.

Among other things, they criticised the decision to transfer HIMARS to Ukraine because it was perceived as a serious provocation, and they criticised the potential decision to provide Ukraine with new types of longer-range weapons.

"We will adamantly oppose all further aid packages unless they are linked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war to a rapid conclusion," the Republicans said.

They also believe that Moscow's patience in "waging a puppet war with NATO" could run out at any moment, and Putin's decision to attack Ukraine should be a clear proof that he is ready to use force.

The signatories also argue that the United States spends too much money in the interests of Ukraine, whose government is "historically mired in corruption", when the United States has enough of its own internal problems. In addition, the senators argue, such large-scale aid harms the combat readiness of the American army.

They also believe that Washington's decision to support Ukraine contributes to the rapprochement of Russia and China, which is an additional threat.

"There are appropriate ways in which the United States can support the Ukrainian people, but unlimited arms supply in support of an endless war is not one of them. Our national interests, and those of the Ukrainian people, are best served by incentivising the negotiations that are urgently needed to bring this conflict to a resolution. We strongly urge you to advocate for a negotiated peace between the two sides," the signatories conclude.

Background: A group of senators from the Democratic and Republican parties of the USA is asking the Pentagon for information on what is needed to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!