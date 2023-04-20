Zaluzhnyi told Latvian counterpart about front and Ukraine's current needs

Leonīds Kalniņš, Commander of the Armed Forces of Latvia, visited Ukraine for his first time. He met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhnyi, who told him about the situation on the Ukrainian front, the need to strengthen air defences and the supply of weapons.

Source: Telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Quote: "I met with the Commander of the National Armed Forces of the Republic of Latvia, Lieutenant General Leonīds Kalniņš, who paid an official visit to Ukraine for the first time.

I spoke about the current situation at the front. I also stressed the importance of strengthening the air defence system of our state, the supply of shells and weapons. "

Details: Zaluzhnyi and Kalniņš agreed to continue dialogue and cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's defence capability.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked General Kalniņš and the entire Latvian people for their solidarity and support of Ukraine.

