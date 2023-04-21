Ukrainian defenders kill over 185,000 occupiers

PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine – over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed about 630 occupants and destroyed 6 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 artillery systems and 8 Russian drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 21 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 185,050 (+630) military personnel

3,668 (+1) tanks

7,126 (+6) armoured fighting vehicles

2,827 (+2) artillery systems

539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

285 (+0) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

293 (+0) helicopters

2,394 (+8) operational-tactical level UAVs

911 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

5,713 (+6) vehicles and tankers

334 (+2) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!