Ukrainian defenders kill over 185,000 occupiers
Friday, 21 April 2023, 08:10
Russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine – over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed about 630 occupants and destroyed 6 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 artillery systems and 8 Russian drones.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 21 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 185,050 (+630) military personnel
- 3,668 (+1) tanks
- 7,126 (+6) armoured fighting vehicles
- 2,827 (+2) artillery systems
- 539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 285 (+0) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 293 (+0) helicopters
- 2,394 (+8) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 5,713 (+6) vehicles and tankers
- 334 (+2) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being confirmed.
