All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO's doors are slightly ajar for Ukraine, but it's not time to talk about joining – German Defence Ministry

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 10:29

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said that now is not the best time for NATO to decide on Ukraine's membership.

Source: Boris Pistorius on German television; European Pravda with reference to DW

The German Defence Minister believes that the war is an obstacle to discussing Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"The door is ajar, but now is not the time to decide on this issue," Pistorius said, adding that this option cannot be seriously discussed while Russia's war against Ukraine continues.

The minister noted that NATO should "carefully" weigh any step toward Ukraine's inclusion in the Alliance.

"You have to make decisions with a cool head and a warm heart, not the other way around," he said.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv on Thursday and expressed support for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He said that NATO member states were preparing to discuss Ukraine's membership and security guarantees at the July summit in Vilnius, but the main issue was to ensure Ukraine's victory in the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine would not accept any alternative proposals that could replace NATO membership.

Read also: Ukraine's NATO Membership needs no action plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: