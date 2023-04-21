All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to start training Ukrainian military with Abrams tanks in coming weeks – Associated Press

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 13:15
US to start training Ukrainian military with Abrams tanks in coming weeks – Associated Press
ABRAMS TANK, PHOTO GETTY IMAGES

The US will begin training the Ukrainian military to operate Abrams tanks in the coming weeks.

Source: Associated Press, citing officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: AP notes that the US side wants to deploy tanks to the battlefield in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Advertisement:

An official announcement on the training of the Ukrainian military on Abrams tanks will be made later on Friday, 21 April.

The officials stated that the 31 tanks would be delivered to the Grafenwoehr training ground in Germany in late May, after which Ukrainian troops would begin training in a few weeks. It will last about ten weeks.

The tanks on which the Ukrainian military will train will not be among those that the United States will provide to Kyiv. Instead, the United States has been preparing 31 M1A1 battle tanks to be sent to the front line.

The point is that Ukrainian troops will be trained until the prepared tanks are ready and able to perform combat missions.

As the officials state, about 250 Ukrainian soldiers will receive training; some will learn to drive tanks, while others will learn to repair and maintain them.

Quote: "Additional training on how to fight and maneuver with the tanks could also be provided after the initial 10 weeks."

Background: The Biden administration announced its intention to send tanks to Ukraine in January. It took this step after months of insisting that the vehicles were too complex and challenging to maintain and repair.

Initially, the US planned to send Ukraine 31 more advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks, which could take a year or two to produce and deliver.

However, in late March, Washington decided that Ukraine would receive an older version of the Abrams, which would galvanise training by the Ukrainian military and its transfer.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: