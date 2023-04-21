All Sections
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 14:45

Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, laconically expressed his outrage about the statement of Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, who said Ukraine should become a NATO member state in the future, during his visit to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda

On his Twitter account, Orbán reposted an article from the Politico news outlet, which cited the statement Stoltenberg has made in Kyiv: "Ukraine’s rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO. Our support will make it possible with time".

Advertisement:

Orbán reacted to this with an emotional "What?!"

 

Background: In one of his latest interviews, Orbán called Ukraine a "financially non-existent state", criticising Europe for financing many basic needs of Ukraine and claiming that without this aid "the war will immediately stop".

His statement was praised by Moscow immediately, while Kyiv reminded Orbán about Hungary's dependency on the EU's finances.

The ruling Fidesz party in the Hungarian government failed to adopt the draft resolution calling for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin in accordance with the warrant of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Advertisement: