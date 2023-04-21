Zelenskyy signs law on obtaining Ukrainian citizenship: exam in Ukrainian history and Constitution now mandatory

On 21 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bill No. 7606 on new rules for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship.

Source: website of the Verkhovna Rada

Details: This is a draft law on amendments to the Laws of Ukraine "On the Citizenship of Ukraine" and "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" regarding the conditions for accepting Ukrainian citizenship.

On 21 April, Zelenskyy signed the law.

According to the law, in order to obtain citizenship of Ukraine, it will be necessary to pass exams on the knowledge of the Ukrainian language, history and the Constitution.

