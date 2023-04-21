All Sections
19th-century play cancelled in Russia for "discrediting" army

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 April 2023, 20:46
19th-century play cancelled in Russia for discrediting army

The Alexandrinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, Russia, has cancelled performances of its production of Cyrano de Bergerac, based on the 19th-century French play, because it "discredited" the Russian army.

Source: Latvian-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: A member of the audience had reportedly contacted the police, asking them to look into the production as it "discredited" the Russian army. The reason for the request is not known.

There is an announcement of the cancellation of performances in April and May on the theatre's website. Cyrano de Bergerac has been replaced in the repertoire by performances of The Raven [a play by Carlo Gozzi – ed.] and Marriage [a play by Gogol – ed.].

Cyrano de Bergerac was written by the French playwright Edmond Rostand in 1898. A production directed by Nikolai Roshchin was performed at the Alexandrinsky Theatre in 2018.

