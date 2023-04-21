All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia imprisons 75-year-old Spanish volunteer for over year, evidence shows he is being tortured

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 23:09

The Military Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Black Sea Fleet admitted for the first time that 75-year-old Spanish citizen Mariano García Calatayud was detained by "employees of the special services" and placed in a pre-trial detention centre.

Source: Levante-EMV

Although the Spanish media covered Garcia's detention back in March 2022, now his arrest was confirmed for the first time by the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights in a letter to Calatayud's lawyer, Anatolii Fursov.

Advertisement:

"Until now, the Russian leadership, which controls the occupied Ukrainian regions, refused to admit that he was captured by their troops and taken to the Crimean capital," the media states.

Mariano García was illegally detained in Kherson on 19 March 2022, after a protest demonstration against the Russian occupation. He became the first Spaniard to fall into the hands of Russian troops.

 
Mariano García holding humanitarian aid
PHOTO: LEVANTE-EMV

A few days later, many Russian media outlets claimed that García had been released, but this turned out to be a lie. During this time, the man never got in touch with his relatives or friends. According to Levante-EMV, Mariano García could have been in the Simferopol pre-trial detention centre-1 at least until 8 April.

Garcia's cellmate Yevgenii Yamkovyi told the media that the 75-year-old man was tortured: he had bruises from hits on his legs, he lost some of his teeth and was brutally treated by prison guards. His body is "covered with bruises and scars," Levante-EMV quoted Yamkovyi.

After the release of the article, the Spanish embassy in Ukraine said that the confirmation of Mariano García's detention in the occupied Crimea "is of great importance", and they "immediately began work on this issue" to explore ways to release the man on humanitarian grounds.

Mariano García has been working in Ukraine since 2014 as a volunteer, where he came from his native Valencia after retirement. The man's friends started a campaign to get him released.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: