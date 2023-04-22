All Sections
Russians attack 4 hromadas in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 00:17
Russians attack 4 hromadas in Sumy Oblast

Over the course of 21 April, Russian forces have launched four attacks on border hromadas in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There were 114 strikes using mortars, artillery, and grenade launchers. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian forces carried out four strikes using artillery on the outskirts of the settlement of Kindrativka in Khotin hromada. A civilian was injured and a school was damaged as a result of the attack. 

The Russians deployed artillery to attack Shalyhyne hromada; there were 8 strikes. 

They carried out seven attacks on the territory of the Bilopillia hromada: there were 69 strikes using grenade launchers and 29 using mortars. 

The invaders launched four artillery strikes on the Nova Sloboda hromada. 

Advertisement: