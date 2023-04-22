All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack 4 hromadas in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 00:17
Russians attack 4 hromadas in Sumy Oblast

Over the course of 21 April, Russian forces have launched four attacks on border hromadas in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There were 114 strikes using mortars, artillery, and grenade launchers. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian forces carried out four strikes using artillery on the outskirts of the settlement of Kindrativka in Khotin hromada. A civilian was injured and a school was damaged as a result of the attack. 

Advertisement:

The Russians deployed artillery to attack Shalyhyne hromada; there were 8 strikes. 

They carried out seven attacks on the territory of the Bilopillia hromada: there were 69 strikes using grenade launchers and 29 using mortars. 

The invaders launched four artillery strikes on the Nova Sloboda hromada. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: