Occupiers intensify checks on Ukrainians in Enerhodar

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 02:15
Occupiers intensify checks on Ukrainians in Enerhodar
RUSSIAN SOLDIERS IN THE OCCUPIED TERRITORIES. AN ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The Russian occupiers have intensified inspections of local residents in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Quote: "Cases of being checked at checkpoints have become more frequent for local residents in Enerhodar. They [the occupiers – ed.] check mobile phones for Ukrainian apps and photo galleries. They also check for Russian passports."

Details: As the National Resistance Center reports, the Russians selectively search apartments in the occupied city in search of "saboteurs".

"They check devices in apartments and even look for 'extremist literature'. All this is happening as part of the ‘preparation for a counteroffensive’ that the Russians expect in this area of the contact line," the Center said.

Background: The Center reported earlier that the Russians were looting educational institutions in Enerhodar. 

