Russian occupiers in Enerhodar loot schools and kindergartens ahead of expected Ukrainian counteroffensive

Russian occupation forces in the city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are looting educational establishments.

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, Russian occupiers looted several schools and kindergartens, taking away desks, cupboards, and other furniture.

The Russians are supposedly preparing for the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive by "looting the region while they [still] can", the National Resistance Center said.

Previously: The Russian occupation regime has begun to take children from schools and kindergartens in the occupied city of Enerhodar to Crimea.

