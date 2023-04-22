All Sections
Russia denied entry for wounded occupiers, some of them died – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 07:02
OCCUPIERS CARRYING A WOUNDED SOLDIER. SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO

Russia has refused to let through trucks carrying wounded invaders which were trying to enter its territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast, and some soldiers died due to a lack of medical care.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 April

Quote: "On 17 April, the enemy attempted to carry out a medical evacuation from temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast towards the village of Urazovo, Belgorod Oblast. 14 trucks were used to transport the wounded occupiers. While attempting to cross the state border of Ukraine, the Russian side did not allow the military convoy to pass and turned it back.

It is known that during this movement, some of the enemy soldiers did not survive due to a lack of proper medical care."

Details: The General Staff has clarified that after an unsuccessful attempt to enter the territory of the Russian Federation, more than 50 seriously wounded invaders were taken to a hospital set up at the Troitske Central District Hospital in Luhansk Oblast.

