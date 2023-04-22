Ukrainian defenders kill almost 700 Russians in a day
Saturday, 22 April 2023, 08:29
The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed another 680 Russian occupiers and destroyed dozens of pieces of equipment over the course of 21 April.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 185,730 (+680) military personnel,
- 3,672 (+4) tanks,
- 7,130 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,832 (+5) artillery systems,
- 539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 289 (+4) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 293 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,398 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,718 (+5) vehicles and tankers,
- 337 (+3) other vehicles and equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
Advertisement: