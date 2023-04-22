All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill almost 700 Russians in a day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 April 2023, 08:29
Ukrainian defenders kill almost 700 Russians in a day
UKRAINIAN DEFENDER AGAINST THE BACKGROUND OF DESTROYED OCCUPIER'S EQUIPMENT. PHOTO BY THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed another 680 Russian occupiers and destroyed dozens of pieces of equipment over the course of 21 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 185,730 (+680) military personnel,
  • 3,672 (+4) tanks,
  • 7,130 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,832 (+5) artillery systems,
  • 539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 289 (+4) air defence systems,
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 293 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,398 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,718 (+5) vehicles and tankers,
  • 337 (+3) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

